Covid19, il Presidente Conte firma il nuovo DPCM del 13 ottobre 2020: ecco tutte le regole da seguire

Covid19, il Presidente Conte firma il nuovo DPCM del 13 ottobre 2020: ecco tutte le regole da seguire
Ottobre 13
12:19 2020
Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, ha firmato il Dpcm del 13 ottobre 2020 sulle misure di contrasto e contenimento dell’emergenza Covid-19.

CLICCA QUI PER LEGGERE IL NUOVO DPCM  –> dPCM 13 ottobre 2020

Covid19dpcm 13 ottobre 2020Giuseppe Conte
