Covid19, il Presidente Conte firma il nuovo DPCM del 13 ottobre 2020: ecco tutte le regole da seguire

Ottobre 13
12:19 2020
Il Presidente del Consiglio, Giuseppe Conte, ha firmato il Dpcm del 13 ottobre 2020 sulle misure di contrasto e contenimento dell’emergenza Covid-19.
CLICCA QUI PER LEGGERE IL NUOVO DPCM –> dPCM 13 ottobre 2020
