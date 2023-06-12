Calcio, Monza e Milan in lutto per SIlvio Berlusconi

AC Milan profondamente addolorato piange la scomparsa dell’indimenticabile Silvio Berlusconi e si stringe con affetto alla famiglia, ai collaboratori e agli amici più cari. “Domani sogneremo altri traguardi, inventeremo altre sfide, cercheremo altre vittorie. Che valgano a realizzare ciò che di buono, di forte, di vero c’è in noi, in tutti noi che abbiamo avuto questa avventura di intrecciare la nostra vita a un sogno che si chiama Milan”. Grazie Presidente, per sempre con Noi. Deeply saddened, AC Milan grieves the passing of the unforgettable Silvio Berlusconi and wishes to reach out to the family, associates, and most cherished friends to share our sympathies. “Tomorrow, we will dream of new ambitions, create new challenges, and seek new victories. Which will represent the good, the strong, and the true that lies inside us, in all of us who shared this adventure of binding our lives to a dream called Milan.” Thank you, Mr. President. Always with us. (twitter Milan calcio)