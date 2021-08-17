Cosa sta combinando bolzonaro: una nota del coordinamento delle popolazioni indigene dell’Amazzonia

OUR FINAL HOUR – TOGETHER ~ AMAZONIA IS BURNING BEYOND THE POINT OF NO RETURN

August 13, 2021 ~ Emergency Global Alliance (EGA) is an initiative of leaders from around the world who understand humanity faces a fateful moment for our collective future and recognize the imperative to retain the Amazon rainforest for maintaining the balance of our natural ecosystem.

The Brazilian Congress is now poised to change several laws cancelling all major protections for the Amazon region and its indigenous peoples.

These bills will be clearing the way for a free-for-all land grab, pushing 35 percent of the South American continent … and the Planetary Hydrologic Cycle … over the edge towards rapid desertification leading to an inhospitable

TIME IS NOW TO STAND WITH AMAZONIA! JOIN THE EMERGENCY GLOBAL ALLIANCE!

https://www.emergencyglobalalliance.com/ For more information: www.standwithamazonia.com

Years of escalating state-sanctioned deforestation from resource extraction and intentionally-set fires have resulted in huge portions of the Amazon Rainforest now emitting more carbon dioxide than they are absorbing. The

Amazon rainforest lost an estimated 5 million acres in 2020, an area roughly the size of Israel, according to a

recent report on the region from NASA, and n ew study (2021) by INPE (National Institute for Space Research

Brazi l) detected 1.1 billion tons of carbon a year being released, about the same as Japan, the 5th largest polluter.

Today, the Brazilian Congress is poised to change several key laws to cancel all the major protections for the Amazon region and its indigenous peoples, clearing the way for a free-for-all land grab. Data from NASA, INPE and IPCC ( Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change ) determine this to be a key indicator of the planetary tipping point, precipitating an irreversible rapid desertification for the greatest ecological treasure on the planet.

“We are at over 20% of Amazon deforestation now and when we reach 23-25%, it passes the tipping point.

We are seeing that it is coming faster than we previously thought … It is mandatory to reach zero deforestation in all of the Amazon in less than five years”, says Carlos Nobre, a leading Earth Systems scientist and meteorologist.

“These bills attacks lands already approved and demarcated and opens space for illegal mining and deforestation.” said Kretã Kaingang, of APIB ( A rticulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brasil ) , “It attacks all our rights.”

“It’s our last chance to try and delay one of the most fateful changes of legislation in history,” is the urgent appeal from APIB, “We still have an opportunity to turn this tipping point around, but really, it is only a matter of days … if these laws pass, then none of the international community’s attempts at tackling climate change will matter. We MUST raise alarm bells around the world. We are almost out of time to save ourselves. Will you help us?”

Emergency Global Alliance understands what is at stake. We are using our voices and uniting across cultures to stand against our mutual threat of losing the climate balance irreversibly. We know we live in a global community and we must have unity in order to achieve sustainability ~ we are working for a better future for our children and for future generations to come.

