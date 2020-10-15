LAGONE

Centro Medico Rinascimento: Ottobre, promozione per visite cardiologiche

Homepage RSS Feed
Centro Medico Rinascimento: Ottobre, promozione per visite cardiologiche
Ottobre 15
18:54 2020
Stampa questo articolo Condividilo con gli amici

SCOPRI L’OFFERTA DI OTTOBRE!

SARÁ POSSIBILE EFFETTUARE SEPARATAMENTE L’ECG A SOLI 35€ E L’HOLTER PRESSORIO A SOLI 75€

PRENOTA IL TUO APPUNTAMENTO AL NUM: 06 86661332

Tag
centro medico
Share
Ritorna su

0 commenti

Ritorna su Scrivi commento
Nessun commento ancora!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Scrivi un commento

Scrivi un commento

Ritorna su

La tua e-mail non verrà pubblicata.
I campi obbligatori sono segnati *

LEGGI IL NUMERO DI SETTEMBRE 2020!

evidenza

banner3

banner2

albo

Rifiuti

bullismo

Sport

banner1

referendum 2020

Lagone Nuovo

Articoli recenti

Iscriviti alla Newsletter!

Cronaca

Eventi

Referendum 2020

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright All Rights reserved.
L'AGONE NUOVO - Associazione non lucrativa - C.F. 97316940580

Caricamento...

Chiudi la finestra

Caricamento...attendere prego!

This may take a second or two.